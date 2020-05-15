The Air Force's celebrated Thunderbirds will honor frontline COVID-19 responders and essential workers with formation flights over Los Angeles today, including a loop around the East Los Angeles area.

"It is an honor for our team to salute the countless Californians who have committed to keeping the communities safe during this difficult time in our nation," said Lt. Col. John Caldwell, commander of the U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron. "We hope to give onlookers a touching display of American resolve that honors those serving on the frontline of our fight against COVID-19."

A formation of six F-16C/D Fighting Falcons will conduct the flyovers as a salute to health care workers, first responders, military and other essential personnel while standing in solidarity with all Americans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents along the flight path can expect a few moments of jet noise as the aircraft pass overhead, along with the sight of a half-dozen high- performance aircraft flying in precise formation.

The squadron will begin its Southland flyover at 1:35 p.m., passing over Orange County, cruising north over Irvine, Santa Ana, Garden Grove and Fullerton, before advancing into Los Angeles County.

The Thunderbirds will head north past the City of Industry, then circle over East Los Angeles and move west, roughly over the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, then fly south along the coast and pass over Long Beach and then south to Newport Beach and east over Santa Ana, before moving toward Riverside County at about 2 p.m. The Thunderbirds will make a secondary pass over northern Los Angeles County near Santa Clarita shortly after 3 p.m.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Residents will be able to see the flyover from their homes and were urged to maintain all social distancing guidelines during the event. Air Force officials also advised people not to travel to landmarks or hospitals and avoid gathering in large groups to view the flyover, officials said.

Update: Looks like the jets strayed from the course provided by the Air Force, zooming over Dodger Stadium and Silver Lake but missing parts of East L.A. based on photos and reports from some Eastsider readers.