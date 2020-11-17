East Los Angeles - We now have a clearer estimate on the damage from last month’s massive fire at Whittier Boulevard and Arizona Street.

The cause, however, is still unknown.

Property loss amounted to about $8 million, according to the incident report from the County of Los Angeles Fire Department. The property along the 4700 block of Whittier Boulevard is probably a loss, according to Det. Mark Raffaelli from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. All the wood in the truss and the roof was severely damaged, he said.

Although the case now rests with Det. Raffaelli at the Sheriff’s Department’s Arson Explosives Detail, the fire is not being called arson at this time. The cause is still unknown, and investigators are still some weeks away from determining the point of origin, Raffaelli said.

The structure at 4700-4710 Whittier Blvd. was built in 1934, and covered 14,550 square feet, according to county records.

Raffaelli said the building was divided into five or six tenant improvement areas. It was made of poured-in-place concrete - a construction technique that is no longer done in Los Angeles, Raffaelli said.

Recent tenants had included Eastside Driving & Traffic School, Brightful clothing store, a travel agency, and Casa Olympic clothing.