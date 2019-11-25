East Los Angeles -- Two suspects were in custody as a result of a deputy-involved shooting.
Deputies made contact with two or three people in a 90s gold Mercury Mountaineer SUV parked in a lot near the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Kern Avenue. about 3:50 p.m. Deputies noticed that the driver of the SUV reaching around inside the vehicle, then pull a gun, at which time a deputy-involved shooting occurred, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The reason deputies approached the vehicle was unclear.
The suspects drove away from the scene but were later captured near the intersection of E. Third Street and Mednik Avenue, where they abandoned the vehicle and a loaded gun was recovered, the LASD said.
Two suspects were taken into custody. The status of the possible third person in the vehicle was unclear.
No deputies were injured.
The shooting and investigation interrupted service on Metro's Gold Line between the Soto and Atlantic stations. Metro announced about 5:20 p.m. that regular Gold Line service had resumed with some residual delays.
Updated on Tuesday, Nov. 26: A previous version of this story said one suspect was wounded as a result of the shooting. However, the latest information indicates that no one was injured.
