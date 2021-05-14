A grand jury indictment charges two Los Angeles County sheriff's detectives with lying about their roles involving a search warrant that was served at an East Los Angeles home in September 2018.

Pedro Guerrero-Gonzalez, 34, was indicted Thursday on one count of filing a false report, and Noel Lopez, 41, was indicted on one count of perjury, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

The two are set to be arraigned June 14 in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom.

Guerrero-Gonzalez is accused of falsifying another detective's statement in a report, while Lopez allegedly lied in a declaration that deputies saw one of the men arrested throw a case containing a rifle onto the floor, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The two were part of a team of sheriff's investigators who served a search warrant at the home on Sept. 22, 2018, in which drugs and weapons were discovered and two men were arrested and later charged, according to the DA's office.

Charges against those two men were dismissed in September 2019 after prosecutors learned of the alleged crimes by the two detectives, according to the District Attorney's Office.

The indictment stemmed from an investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Internal Criminal Investigations Bureau.

"Trust is one of the cornerstones of law enforcement," District Attorney George Gascon said in a statement in which the indictment was announced. "Our job is to help restore that trust when our community loses faith in the people who promise to uphold the law and protect us."