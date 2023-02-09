Happy Thursday!
East LA Scene
The days have been warming up, but you can still see snow on the tops of the San Gabriel Mountains.
Public art is no match for vandals
Three limestone panels that stand on a hillside at the end of the 900 block of North Humphreys Avenue will soon be taken down in an effort to protect them from vandalism.
Work crews are expected to begin a three- to four-day removal process Tuesday, said Grace Ramirez Gaston, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Arts and Culture Civic Art Division.
“It’s unfortunate but (the art) has had significant vandalism by gangs,” Ramirez Gaston said.
Since the trio of 6-foot-tall pieces were installed on L.A. County owned land in 2014, the panels have been tagged multiple times. Crews have removed the markings, but subjecting the artwork to the continual cleaning can harm them.
The artwork, known as Immemorial to Spiraling Ecologies of East LA, are a creation of Sandra de la Loza and Arturo Romo who make up the artist team Mapache City Project.
Finding the art pieces isn't easy. Someone has to search them out amid pointy agave plants and behind an orange fence on a cul-de-sac tucked away from major thoroughfares.
“The artists chose (the) Eastern Avenue Hill to honor the social, cultural and ecological histories of the area,” Ramirez Gomez said in a letter to area residents.
After being removed, the artwork will be turned over to an expert for cleaning and restoration, a process that will take about a month to complete, said Laleña Vellanoweth, conservation and collections manager with the county’s Department of Arts and Culture.
In about two months Immemorial to Spiraling Ecologies will return to public view, but not in the same spot. Instead, it will be installed between the East Los Angeles Library and Belvedere Lake at the East L.A. Civic Center.
🗒️ Notebook
McDonalds donations will assist Monterey Park victims
Three local McDonald restaurants were among 18 who participated in a fundraiser in support of the victims of the Lunar New Year mass shooting in Monterey Park, KCAL News reported.
The participating restaurants donated 10 percent of the February 4 sales to be used for resources and mental health services for survivors of the shooting and area residents.
I'll take a vampiro, please
If you're craving tasty carne asada tacos, make your way to Fetterly Avenue.
Tacos Don Cuco made L.A.Taco’s list of the 13 best carne asada tacos in L.A. The stand operators grill their meats over coals. Among the recommended items is the vampiro loaded with asada, adobada pork and melted cheese.
💡 Good to Know
How to find your lost pet
You’ve lost your pet and need help. Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control has useful information to help you reunite with your furry loved one.
Among the strategies is posting a photo of the pet on Pawboost. The group sends the information, at no cost, to a network of volunteers, rescue owners, shelter employees and veterinarians who then keep an eye out for the missing pet.
You can also view photos of animals in county shelters. Look through the photos of animals labeled “Stray Wait.” Your missing pet could be there.
Pet owners can also call the Downey Animal Care Center, which serves East L.A., at 562-940-6898. Ask if the pet has been brought in or report the pet missing.
Another recommendation is to check the City of L.A.'s North Central Animal Services Center, which serves neighboring Boyle Heights and El Sereno.
🗓️ Things To Do
Thursday, Feb. 9
Cheer on top collegiate swimmers and divers participating in the Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference Championships at the East Los Angeles College Swim Stadium. Competition concludes Saturday.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Shop for fresh produce and other food products along with locally produced crafts all while listening to local performers at the East Los Angeles Certified Farmers Market.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Help your child prepare for school. Smarty Pants Storytime at the Anthony Quinn Library exposes children to skills needed in school as they listen to stories, rhymes and songs.
Build a hotel for bees. The East Los Angeles Library will show children how to build a place for mason bees to stay when they visit a garden. Attendance is limited and requires registration.
Thursday, Feb. 16
Learn about the connection between music and electricity, then make music using mini-modular synthesizers. Attendance is limited and registration is required.
