A man was killed in a gunfight on Whittier Boulevard Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at about 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 5500 block of Whittier Boulevard on the border of East Los Angeles and City of Commerce, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The mortally wounded man was taken by paramedics to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

"Investigators have learned the victim and a male Hispanic suspect exchanged words on the sidewalk at the location near a food truck," a sheriff's department statement said. "The suspect drew a handgun and began shooting at the victim. The victim also drew a firearm and returned fire."

The suspect escaped in a dark-colored pickup. The shooting is being investigated as gang-related, the sheriff's department reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS