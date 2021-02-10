Welcome to East LA Weekly

In this issue we celebrate Valentine's Day with love notes to East LA. We recall the music scene that developed on The Latin Strip. And we tell you about the sound wall coming to Harrison Elementary.

Puede leer una versión en español de este boletín aquí.

East LA Love

In time for St. Valentine’s Day this Sunday, we asked a few East LA natives and residents why they love East LA. Here's what they had to say:

“East LA is one of those communities where there are people like me that have just arrived in recent years, but also people who have been here a long time, that can tell stories. I don’t have a connection to [El Pino], but the community said ‘it’s part of us,” and they stood up for it. When it wants to, the East LA community can come together and get stuff done.”

Carmen González, 19

Sophomore at Santa Monica Community College

“I would move [back] in a heartbeat. A lot of it is about the people. But I think it’s more about the food -- unmistakable food that you can only find in East LA, from hamburgers to birria, something I wish I could bring here with me to DC.”

Joseph Ortega, 49

Works for a nonprofit organization in Washington, D.C.

“I do love East LA. This is basically my home, I grew up in this area, our business is here. There’s a sense of community. Everybody sticks together. No matter where I go, this is always going to be my home.”

Sara Valdes, 34

Co-owner of Sara’s Market in City Terrace

“I just love the history of it -- the political history. That’s what my grandfather [muralist Manuel Gomez Cruz] was involved with, the LA Chicano movement. I see it as an ever evolving politically active community, I love [its] resiliency. The people, the culture, the food. All of my friends are here. This is home.”

Christopher Cruz, 29

Recent U.C. Davis graduate @eastlosheart

“I love being able to speak English and Spanish interchangeably and feel perfectly at home. Mostly I love walking down Whittier Boulevard and seeing the Latino Walk of Fame. I love East LA because of the Whittier Arch. It's never been less than a welcome sign for me. I love passing through Arizona Ave and Whittier Boulevard and seeing the old spot where ASCO put up their performances thinking that’s where I come from, that’s part of my history too.”

Steve Saldivar, 37

Video journalist, Los Angeles Times

“Dear East Los Angeles, I fell in love with your diverse beauty; chiles rellenos from La Azteca, avocado rolls from SushiEn, Paul Botello mural depicting beautiful special athletes at City Terrace Park, checking out books from the Anthony Quinn library, East Los chickens crossing the street to the remnants of Lalo Guerrero's nightclub, father of Chicano music.”

“You have been home to Jewish folks, Japanese, Chican@s and Centroamerican@s and so many more. East Los, you have everything this Chicana needs because you are also home for me and my little family. I love you, Happy dia de Valentin.”

Lupe Carrasco Cardona, 44

High School Teacher and activist

COVID RESOURCES/UPDATE

Winter surge continues to claim lives

More than 200 additional COVID-19 deaths were announced in Los Angeles County Tuesday, but case numbers continued to decline and the population of virus patients in hospitals dipped below 4,000. In East LA, the weekly average of new daily cases went down to a double-digits for the first time since November.

Here are the latest East LA numbers:

• 40 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

• A total of 23,889 cases have been reported since the pandemic began.

• In the last seven days, 23 new deaths were reported. Total number of deaths is now 323.

NOTITAS/NEWS BRIEFS

Remembering East LA’s ‘Latin Strip’

Longtime residents may be familiar with The Latin Strip, a stretch of Atlantic Boulevard between Whittier Boulevard and the Pomona Freeway. It's where a vibrant music scene flourished at a number of clubs and restaurants from the '50s to the ‘70s. An LA Taco story this week recalls how locales like Pancho’s Flamingo, Club Boom Boom and Largo’s Mitote showcased major Jazz and Latin acts but also gave local musicians a chance to develop the Eastside sound.

Mark Guerrero, a local musician who performed at some of those clubs (and the son of musician Lalo Guerrero) told LA Taco that The Latin Strip had a long-lasting effect. “There are places where there are just artistic or music booms, and they just happen,” he said. “And, you know, East L.A.’s one of them, and it’s never stopped.”

Owner of local birrierías dies

J. Rosario Luis Gutiérrez, who built a chain of Mexican restaurants specializing in birria, has passed away. He was 81. Humberto Barrera, a journalist who frequented Birriería Chalio on First, said he was notified by a son of “Don Chalio’s” passing early Tuesday. There was no immediate information on funeral services.

Barrera said he was told that Gutiérrez died of complications from COVID-19.

An immigrant from Nochistlán, Zacatecas, Gutiérrez had restaurants in East LA, Whittier, Pomona, and a handful in Texas. In a 2016 interview, Gutiérrez recalled arriving in the U.S. in 1968 and selling tacos, nopales and fruit near First and Eastman, making $20 a week, before getting a job at a leather tannery. On weekends, he and his wife started making and selling birria.

Gutiérrez had a second grade education, never learned how to read and write, and never learned English. “But I was good at math,” he boasted on the video.

Sound wall to be built for City Terrace school

A county public works project on Marengo Street between Ditman Avenue and City Terrace Drive will add acoustic barriers to reduce traffic noise at Harrison Elementary School, according to a recent online presentation. The project will also include new trees, the restoration of sidewalks and the planting of vines next to the sound wall. Construction is expected to start in March.

CRIME/SAFETY

More auto thefts

A total of 11 car thefts were reported in East Los Angeles on the week ending Feb. 8, according to data from the Sheriff’s Department. Most of the Grand Theft Vehicle incidents occurred in a small area on both sides of the 710 Freeway. The largest number of thefts took place on Thursday, Feb. 4. Four cases were recorded from that day.

A single break-in theft from a vehicle took place in the same area on Sunday, Feb. 7.

