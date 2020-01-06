East Los Angeles -- Today is a big day for panaderias as customers line up for roscas de reyes, the traditional wreath-shaped pastry baked up to celebrate Epiphany -- aka Three Kings Days -- in many Latino communities.
But roscas are not the only draw at the Sonora Bakery on Whittier Boulevard. In addition to baking up roscas, the bakery hosts a Reyes Magos (Three Kings) Event in the parking lot complete with costumed wisemen, a clown, donkey, sheep, turkeys and, yes, a camel, reports Aurelio Jose Barrera, who snapped a photo of the event.
About 50 to 60 people were in the parking lot looking upon the holiday menagerie.
Happy Three Kings Day!
