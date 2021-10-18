East Los Angeles - Detectives today were investigating a Sunday night shooting that left a woman dead.

The shooting was reported at about 9:55 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of North Marianna Avenue, near Eugene A. Obregon Park, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

Arriving deputies found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her lower body. She was taken to a hospital by paramedics, where she later died of her wounds.

Her name was not immediately released pending notification of her next of kin.

No suspect description was provided.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org