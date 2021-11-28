East Los Angeles - Sheriff's homicide detectives today are investigating the stabbing death of a woman in her 20s, authorities said.
The attack was reported at 6:16 p.m. on Saturday in the 4100 block of Whittier Boulevard. Deputies were dispatched to the location in response to an assault with a deadly weapon call, according to Deputy Tony Moore of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Information Bureau.
The woman, suffering from stab wounds to the upper body, was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead, he said.
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
Updated Monday, Nov. 29: Homicide investigators arrested Joseph Huertas, the victim's ex-boyfriend, on suspicion for murder. The 29-year-old suspect is being is being held in lieu of $2 million bail.
