EAST LOS ANGELES -- An 87 year-old man was killed late Sunday afternoon when he was struck by a minivan while crossing the street in his electric scooter inside a crosswalk, authorities said.
The collision was reported at 5:10 p.m. Sunday at Third Street and Mednik Avenue, California Highway Patrol Officer E. Arroyo said.
The Los Angeles man was crossing Third Street when he was struck by a westbound 2002 Honda Odyssey driven by a 40-year-old Los Angeles man, Arroyo said.
The victim was taken to a trauma center, Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Miguel Ornelas said.
A witness told fire officials the man was on a "power scooter," Ornelas said.
The man died at the hospital, Arroyo said. His name has not been released pending family notification.
Alcohol or drugs were not believed a factor in the crash, which remained under investigation, Arroyo said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.