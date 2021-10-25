Echo Park -- A food delivery worker was dropping off an order on Friday night in the 1300 block of Douglas Street when a thief stole the driver's unlocked Honda Fit -- and apparently a 100 pound Argentinian Mastiff named Charlie Murphy that was riding inside.

The LAPD said the vehicle, which was stolen with the keys in the ignition, was recovered a short time later near Silent Era Drive and Duane Street in Silver Lake. But there was no sign of Charlie Murphy, prompting the LAPD to ask the public for help to find the 3-year-old dog. A reward was issued and word spread on social media.

But there's a happy ending to this story.

On Sunday night, a video posted to Charlie Murphy's Instagram showed the dog licking the face of the woman who appears to be the owner. The LAPD early Monday confirmed that the dog and owner had been reunited but did not provide details.

Remarks on the post said, "Thank you everyone that got the word out!!!!"