Echo Park - The woman who was found dead in a tent at Echo Park Lake earlier this month was an 18-year-old honors student from Oceanside who had come to Los Angeles to participate in criminal justice protests, KGTV reported.
Brianna Moore died on Aug. 9. in a steadily growing homeless encampment at the lake. A summary of the case by the L.A. County Medical Examiner Coroner described the death as accidental and caused by cocaine and fentanyl use.
Moore had come to Los Angeles through her activism on racial injustice. She was due back home Aug. 11 for orientation at Cal State San Marcos.
"She started off with a good crowd that wanted to help people, and over time, she just met the wrong people," her sister Jill told KGTV.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.