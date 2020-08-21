Echo Park - The woman who was found dead in a tent at Echo Park Lake earlier this month was an 18-year-old honors student from Oceanside who had come to Los Angeles to participate in criminal justice protests, KGTV reported.

Brianna Moore died on Aug. 9. in a steadily growing homeless encampment at the lake. A summary of the case by the L.A. County Medical Examiner Coroner described the death as accidental and caused by cocaine and fentanyl use.

Moore had come to Los Angeles through her activism on racial injustice. She was due back home Aug. 11 for orientation at Cal State San Marcos.

"She started off with a good crowd that wanted to help people, and over time, she just met the wrong people," her sister Jill told KGTV.

Read more at KGTV/ABC San Diego.