Echo Park - The LAPD is offering a $5,000 reward to find the hit-and-run driver who rear-ended a cyclist on Glendale Boulevard last month.

A dash-cam video released by police shows the cyclist being thrown to the ground and his bike being run over by the vehicle on southbound Glendale Boulevard at the 2 Freeway offramp.

According to the LAPD, the cyclist suffered only minor injuries in the felony hit-and-run crash, which took place at about 4:20 pm on Jan. 16.

The suspect’s vehicle, a 2012 t0 2016 Hyundai Elantra, continues to drive south on Glendale Boulevard to Allesandro Street and then turns right at Berkeley Avenue.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Central Traffic Division Detective Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713 or email him at 31480@LAPD.Online.