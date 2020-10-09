Echo Park - Plans for a 73-unit development on north Alvarado Street have made it through the L.A. Planning Commission, which approved a project on Thursday that is larger and more dense than would normally allowed.

The five-story mixed-used project at 418-430 N. Alvarado Street - just south of the 101 Freeway - will be approximately 52,000 square feet, including 500 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. The project will also contain 81 parking spaces.

Six of the units will be set aside for income Households, for a period of 55 years. As a result, the project was granted a "density bonus" to increase its height beyond the normal 3-story limit.