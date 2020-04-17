Echo Park - We've told you about all those rental cars piling up in the Dodger Stadium parking lot.

Now, there's a drone video posted to YouTube by John Kay that provides you a birds-eye view of all those vehicles mothballed in the lot, left empty after the stadium went dark for the coronavirus.

The Dodgers never responded to our inquiries about what the cars were doing there.

But an Echo Park resident says she has traced the vehicles back to Enterprise rentals. An Enterprise rep told her the company had been storing cars in locations throughout the L.A. area.

For Those Who Can't Get Enough Echo Park Sign up now for your Echo Park Weekly Newsletter Echo Park Weekly lands in your inbox on Thursdays Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

Parked cars have already filled up Santa Anita Racetrack, she was told. Then the convention center.

In addition to rental cars, large numbers of RVs are now being a stored in the lot near the stadium entrance at Stadium Way and Vince Scully Avenue. A Council District spokesperson said the RVs have been allocated to the L.A. Fire Department and are being stored in the ballpark temporarily.

With the travel and rental businesses slowed down by the coronavirus outbreak, car companies are moth-balling their cars in large lots everywhere - including Palm Springs, Ontario Airport in the San Gabriel Valley, and Hawaii’s Aloha Stadium.

ABC7 reports that Angels Stadium has also been turned into a rental car storage site.