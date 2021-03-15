Echo Park - The lake encampment gets a lengthy examination by the L.A. Times. The homeless camp, which has grown to more than 170 tents and structures is like “a commune-like society” with shared food, a garden and a “a veneer of self-policing and a tenuous grasp on basic sanitation."
Life in the picturesque park is hardly idyllic. As crime rises, a community rift over the park intensifies, the city’s response or lack of draws increasing heat, and anyone who finally moves out of the tent city is quickly replaced by someone else. In a vivid example of conditions at the encampment, a Times photographer captured a picture of two people at the park fighting over a knife.
