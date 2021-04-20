Echo Park - A new bookstore has taken over a small storefront near the intersection of Echo Park and Morton Avenues - and squarely in the intersection of books and art.

The bookstore - called des pair - has opened with plans for a rotation of art work, and a quarterly publication.

“My background is in art but I've always been a reader, and appreciate discussing literature and films with others, so the shop feels like a culmination of everything I love,” said the owner, Addison Richley.

The store is a brick-and-mortar outgrowth of des pair publishers, a small press that began in New York in 2019.

Richley and a partner identified as Clarice would set up a table on the weekends in Brooklyn to sell used books. Eventually they published their first book, a collection of essays on film, literature, and art by Kaitlyn A Kramer.

“Our intention was to publish stuff we wanted to read,” said Richley, a Southern California native who met Clarice while working at Gagosian gallery in Beverly Hills.

While Clarice has moved to London, Richley is back in California.

The Echo Park store will offer a curated selection of books while hosting art shows tied to a quarterly publication.

“Each season will see the launch of the journal in conjunction with the opening of a new art show,” she said. “The presenting artist will also be invited to design the cover of that season's journal.”

“Echo Park has so much to offer and I feel really lucky to be joining a sea of amazing small businesses,” Richley said.