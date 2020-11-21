Echo Park -- Firefighters are known for rescuing cats from trees. But who knew they can also help you get a pill down your dog's throat?
Let us explain. Or in this case, we will let Kathleen Klein-Wakefield of Echo Park explain.
Wakefield was struggling on Friday morning as she was trying to get her dog, Fogerty, to swallow a pill after he had just undergone surgery. While Wakefield was attempting to put the pill wrapped in a treat down Fogerty's throat, her home's security alarm was set off. The phone began ringing but Wakefield couldn't answer because she was dealing with her dog.
Several minutes later, two L.A. firefighters, apparently alerted by the alarm company, were at the door. Wakefield apologized and explained she had been preoccupied trying to give her dog its medicine. That's when they offered to help with that pesky pill.
"I said, 'Thank you but that is okay.' They said, 'No, we can really help with the dog and the pill.'"
As one firefighter held on to Fogerty, Wakefield was instructed to coat the pill in peanut butter and give it to her dog. "Down his throat it went!"
Said Wakefield, "Awesome help from LAFD Station 20!"
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.