swan boats docked echo park lake sandy driscoll.jpg

Swan boats were parked at the dock instead of floating on the lake.

 Photo by Sandy Driscoll

Echo Park -- A sunny Sunday afternoon normally finds Echo Park Lake filled with people and energy. 

But today was different. There were no big crowds or large packs of vendors. The swan boats were docked and boathouse locked up. The park's homeless encampment was larger than ever but it appeared that all were in their tents.

And you could even find a place to park, said Sandy Driscoll, who took a break from "Safer at Home" coronavirus orders for a stroll around the lake.

Sandy shared with us her observations and photos from a serene Sunday as she went for a walk, wearing a facemask and taking pictures as she went.

guys hanging out at echo park lake sandy driscoll.jpg

Not everyone was practicing social distancing.

 Photo by Sandy Driscoll
guitarist echo park lake.jpg

A guitarist spent the afternoon singing and playing.

 Photo by Sandy Driscoll
Echo Park Lake homeless encampment

More tents have popped up at the lake.

 Photo by Sandy Driscoll
echo park lake bench sandy driscoll.jpg

A quiet afternoon at the park.

 Photo by Sandy Driscoll
echo park lake vendor sandy driscoll.jpg

A vendor wheels her cart in what are normally crowded park paths.

 Photo by Sandy Driscoll
echo park lake bridge sandy driscoll.jpg

The iconic bridge is still picture-perfect. 

 Photo by Sandy Driscoll
echo park lake geese sandy driscoll.jpg

Canada geese enjoy the sunny afternoon.

 Photo by Sandy Driscoll

Tags

Load comments