Echo Park -- A sunny Sunday afternoon normally finds Echo Park Lake filled with people and energy.
But today was different. There were no big crowds or large packs of vendors. The swan boats were docked and boathouse locked up. The park's homeless encampment was larger than ever but it appeared that all were in their tents.
And you could even find a place to park, said Sandy Driscoll, who took a break from "Safer at Home" coronavirus orders for a stroll around the lake.
Sandy shared with us her observations and photos from a serene Sunday as she went for a walk, wearing a facemask and taking pictures as she went.
Nice work Sandy!
