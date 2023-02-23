Echo Park - For Adam Ianniello, Elysian Park felt mysterious, with trails and secrets and histories to explore.
“Elysian Park was an Eden for me,” said the Brooklyn-born photographer, “a sanctuary of wilderness to explore for three years.”
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 10:24 am
Photographs from that exploration now populate Ianniello’s new book, “Angel’s Point,” a collection of pictures along the entire stretch of Angels Point Road, from Stadium Way to Grand View Drive.
Ianniello, whose photography clients include Billboard, El Pais Semanal, Nike, Vice and Vogue Magazine, first visited Elysian Park in late 2017 while living in Los Feliz, about a year after moving from New York. He would photograph there until 2020 - when, like so many other things, the project ended with the pandemic, and Elysian Park temporarily closed.
Photo subjects include the Frogtown Trail, the “Secret Swing,” the Peter Shire sculpture near the southernmost bend of the road, and views of the 5 Freeway that one might not normally associate with the Angel’s Point area.
In making all the photos black-and-white, Ianniello said, “I attempted to connect the past to the present. One can find an archive of black and white survey photographs of the early Elysian Park dating back to the late 1800s, and I wanted my work to use that same aesthetic language.”
He also employed a tripod, which slowed him down and made the photography process more meditational, said Ianniello, who now lives in Mount Washington.
“There were days when I would spend hours hiking and only make one photograph,” he said.
"Angel's Point" by Adam Ianniello is available from Gost books, 88 pages, 41 images, hardback, $60.00. Published in Autumn 2022, to be updated in February 2023.
Assistant Editor
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
