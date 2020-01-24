Echo Park -- Homeless rights activists faced off against park rangers, work crews and some park visitors at Echo Park Lake this morning over the planned cleaning of an encampment at the park.
Protestors also demanded that Councilman Mitch O'Farrell agree to create a contract allowing an estimated 60 or so homeless people "continued residency in the park'' as long as they promise to keep the park clean and not be a nuisance to visitors.
"Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right," protesters chanted as clean up crews stood by, according to videos posted on Twitter from the scene. Some protestors also apparently argued with other park goers who complained about the encampments.
#EchoPark right now. #ServicesNotSweeps pic.twitter.com/ahuvoEkvwi— LA CAN (@LACANetwork) January 24, 2020
#EchoPark residents who want homeless out of town now clashing with homeless and protestors..police having to separate pic.twitter.com/9Vj8bAnuA0— JD Carrere (@jdcarrere) January 24, 2020
Homeless residents in Echo Park Lake & activists watch as LA City Rec and Parks crews clean up the area around an encampment. @KNX1070 pic.twitter.com/EyTCRFgIuw— Margaret Carrero (@KNXmargaret) January 24, 2020
While O'Farrell did not agree to the contract as proposed by the activists, he did annouce a series of measures (see the update at the end of this story) to deal with homeless conditions at the lake, indicating that encampment there was not going anywhere soon.
"As we address this urgent priority to find safe, temporary shelter and permanent housing, we are expanding on some immediate solutions in the Echo Park Lake area," said O'Farrell, who heads the City Council committee on homelessness, said in a statement.
A similar protest was held nearly two weeks ago at the park, which has been the site of a growing homeless encampment in recent months by the lake.
Earlier this week, O'Farrell proposed spending $560,000 on six months of "emergency measures" to address "basic hygiene needs at the lake" related to the homeless encampments.
O'Farrell's office Thursday night issued a press release saying today's clean up would require the homeless to remove all personal belongings while the area is cleaned up.
“People who are experiencing homelessness at Echo Park Lake will continue to be offered services while we work on securing temporary indoor shelter and ultimately permanent housing," said the statement.
How are the rangers/cops that allowed this on day one not being disciplined. Yes, we've got the Jones consent decree and Martin 9th CC decision that kinda lets people camp on sidewalks, but a bright red line needs to be drawn around the parks.
I think if O'Farrell wants to turn our entire park into homeless housing we, the tax payers, should get the money back that they used to redo the lake. After all, since we can no longer use the lake, they don't need that cash any more. Just pave it all over and build housing on it. #GiveTheMoneyBackOFarrell
So no parks then? Ever? This is why we can’t have nice things.
I understand both sides of the homeless situation in Echo Park I used to live 911n Bonnie Brae with a few like-minded individuals that pulled there money together for rent . sadly the house was taken by a fire , and I was not able to afford the high rent in this area. So I became homeless and I am a recovering alcoholic and addict that goes through a daily drug program that tests and councils it's patients doctors prescribe medicine to help you with withdrawals symptoms and it has been working for me, I have been clean for a year now. I'm looking for housing with homeless Health Care only problem is only openings are in shelters that are filled with people that are still using drugs and are Located in Skid Row which is not a good place to be if you are in recovery. I also live at a park but by myself and keep my area clean. One thing a park ranger once told me was stay out of sight stay out of my mind and that has worked for me for the past 5 years. I do think it is wrong for people to be afraid to bring their children to a park that has used needles and drugs being used in the open. If you are homeless keep the drugs inside your tent , don't throw your needles on the floor take them to an exchange they will come to you if you don't want to go to them clean up after yourself it's not hard don't scream at people. For the people with homes you must realize not all of us were raised in a good home and no any better some of us have lived on the street for real long time and this is all they know .I don't think you should have to just deal with it there does need to be a change and the park does need to be cleaned up we are all humans and we all live in this city together.
Thanks very much for your touching and heartfelt story. I’m so sorry that all this has happened to you, but heartened by your positive outlook and the fact that
you are one year clean/sober (congratulations!) and are getting some medical assistance and hopefully some appropriate housing will be in your future. I am smiling and
saying hello to you via this post, because honestly, it can be difficult to know whether it may be safe to do that to just anyone on the street, much as we may want to.
Thanks for letting us see your beauty from behind the trees.
Nothing was done the park rangers and the city workers. They just went away. Another successful protest by the brave enablers of destruction.
CBS 2 had a ridiculous "report" where they reporter interview a complete shill of a spokesman (who either wasn't himself homeless or is purposely not looking for a job as he was very articulate) claim, without any challenge, that the homeless there are merely people who were paycheck away from living on the streets and that the problem was only a economic one. We the residents know that is bs; we know that most homeless people are drug addicts or mentally or both and we know that they are slowly but surely destroying the lake. The absolute scam perpetrated by these activists, whose cleverly obscured "position" is do nothing and let the status quo fester, is a complete OUTRAGE.
Oh the irony. Yesterday was the homeless count and today they're being kicked out.
ONLY Animals defecate in public, and tweaking or being loaded in public is the same as being drunk in public and offenders need to be arrested.
Being an addict in public is a human right. As is defecating wherever one pleases. Biohazard park smells lovely this time of year.
