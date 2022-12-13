Echo Park -- An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.”
Actor and comedian Drew Droege posted Tuesday that he and his date were finishing drinks and kissing at their table at the Sunset Boulevard restaurant when they allege a manager told them that "this is a family restaurant" and "we don't allow your behavior here" before leaving their table.
In response, El Compadre in an Instagram post that has since been removed said it was looking into the allegation.
“We stand with the LGBTQ community and hold no space for ignorance, hate or unjust treatment of our beloved guests…,” the company stated. “Please give us time to seek out what happened, gather more information, and take appropriate action.”
Calls to the Echo Park El Compadre were met with a busy signal.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
