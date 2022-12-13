El Compadre

Echo Park --  An Instagram post has ignited a reaction against El Compadre after a same-sex couple at the Mexican restaurant claim they were told, “We don’t allow your behavior here.”

Actor and comedian Drew Droege posted Tuesday that he and his date were finishing drinks and kissing at their table at the Sunset Boulevard restaurant when they allege a manager told them that "this is a family restaurant" and "we don't allow your behavior here" before leaving their table. 

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

