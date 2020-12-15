Echo Park - All lanes are open again along the First Street Bridge, on schedule.

As promised back in May, renovations to the bridge were completed in late autumn. The lanes that had been closed were reopened when the final striping was installed in October, according to Mary Nemick, director of communications at the city’s Bureau of Engineering. One lane in each direction had been kept open throughout construction.

Though the intersection under the bridge was closed for a weekend in late November to install the new traffic signal and devices, it is now completely open to traffic as well.

The span over Glendale Boulevard was widened by 2.5 feet on each side, and received an earthquake retrofit. According to the most recent estimate, back in May, the cost of renovation was $11 million

Built in 1942, the First Street Bridge serves as a southern gateway to Echo Park for those headed out of Downtown and up Glendale Boulevard.

The bridge is by far Echo Park’s largest: measuring 54-feet wide and 974-feet long, including approaches, according to the Bureau of Engineering. The middle span alone is about 200-feet long.