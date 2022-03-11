Echo Park - The bright red-and-yellow storefront along Sunset Boulevard means the art circus has come to town.

Katbing (born Katherine Bingley) has rented an idle storefront two doors down from Burrito King and will be running an art show from March 11 to 27.

“The world's a circus!” Katbing said, explaining the theme of the exhibit. “I just love when art shows are immersive and interactive and not too stuffy - so an ‘Art Circus’ seemed about right to me.”

The exhibit is her second solo exhibit in Echo Park. It will include a clown (Michael Tuba) playing the accordion, a juggler (Leela), and a couple of teeter-totters. And of course, there will be a lot of Katbing’s brightly colored art.

“I love Keith Haring, which is probably obvious,” Katbing said. “I’ve always loved Ralph Steadman's funny/gritty style, Yayoi Kusama, Picasso, ’90's skateboard art, my art and music friends.”

Other artists on display will include Leslie in Space, David Howler, Sinister Alex, Andrea Bergen, UMAMI Bee, Deez Quintana, Sarsten Noice and Kelly Perez.

Originally from Arcadia, Katbing grew up in San Dimas and knocked around other parts of the San Gabriel Valley, before landing in Echo Park, then moving to East Hollywood.

But before arriving here, she got into art by way of envy.

“I had this boyfriend when I was a ‘straight’ 20-year-old, and he was really good at art, and everyone around him was always like, ‘DUDE UR ART RULES.’ And I was super jealous. So I started painting."

Katbing also started creating album art and gig posters for friends in local bands.

Now 34, she works mainly on murals, including at the Sunset Car Wash in Silver Lake, Sunset and Descanso in Silver Lake, and Verdugo Bar in Glassell Park.

“I’ve been bouncing from wall to wall for the past seven years, and the jobs have gotten more consistent in the past three years,” Katbing said. “We payin' the rent y'all!”

Opening Night for "Katbing's Circus" is on March 11, from 6 pm to 11 pm. Tickets for opening night are available at Brown Paper Tickets.