Echo Park - A new homeless encampment has sprung up along Glendale Boulevard, raising an early challenge for the neighborhood’s new City Council member.
A handful of structures occupied by homeless people have cropped up in front of the now vacant rite Rite Aid, which straddles a block between Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Trash is strewn across one side of the store, located near a Tiny Home Village homeless shelter.
The establishment of the encampment makes it an issue for Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez, who was sworn into office last month after defeating incumbent Mitch O'Farrell in the election to represent Council District 13.
In an interview during his campaign, Soto-Martinez told The Eastsider that, if elected, his office would address an encampment on “day one.” (The question to the then-candidate was specifically about Echo Park lake.)
When contacted Tuesday about this latest encampment, Soto-Martinez issued a statement:
“We are meeting weekly with service providers around how the needs of the district intersect with Mayor Bass' homelessness priorities,” he said, “and we will address this encampment as quickly and comprehensively as possible."
O'Farrell was heavily criticized by the homeless and activists for the removal of the large encampment at the lake. It's not clear what approach will be used to handle the homeless at Rite Aid.
We’ll keep track of the tents and see what happens next.
