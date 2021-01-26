Echo Park - A parking lot on Alvarado Street could end up sheltering at least 74 people - though no permanent structure is planned.

The city is looking at leasing the parking lot at Alvarado Street and Scott Avenue - next to the AutoZone - and turning it into a Tiny Home Village Interim Housing site.

“The plan would be to place a tiny house village on a portion of this site which would provide shelter, hygiene needs, meals, on-site services, security, and other resources,” said Tony Arranaga, a spokesman for Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s office in District 13.

A plan outlined in a city proposal is to put 74 beds in the empty space at 1455-1461 North Alvarado St. The landowner is willing to discuss leasing the property to the city, but a lease has not yet been negotiated, Arranaga said.

Sign up for the Daily Digest Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The parking lot has been available for lease for many years and has been the site of a proposed retail and restaurant center that has never materialized.

Clusters of Tiny Homes have shown up in various forms across the country. They can be as large of 400 square feet, and as small as 50 square feet - and can indeed look like miniature houses, or like rows of new tool sheds.

Although the structures themselves are cheap, their price can be driven up by the infrastructure that has to go with them - such as underground utilities, foundations, and electrical equipment. Although the city recently purchased some 64-square-foot aluminum and composite “homes” for about $8,600 apiece, the average unit is expected to cost at least $82,000, when all the other factors are figured in, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The proposed lease rate for the Alvarado parking lot is $10,500 a month, with a possible 3% annual increase. A total of $5,695,000 has been approved for construction costs of the 74 beds. The annual cost to operate the site in the Fiscal Year 2021-22 is projected at $1,485,550.

The proposal is scheduled to be reviewed today by the City Council Homelessness & Poverty Committee as it makes its way through the City Hall.