Echo Park - On New Years Day, 1923, the famed - and eventually controversial - Sister Aimee Semple McPherson began her first church service at a new and then-5,000-seat temple across from Echo Park Lake, according to the Los Angeles Evening Post-Record that year.

A hundred years later, Angelus Temple and the Foursquare Church are holding a centennial celebration with an online event at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day. That will be followed more than a week later by 21 days of prayer and fasting. More events will take place later in the year at other locations affiliated with the church, such as a tent revival meeting at Life Pacific University in San Dimas. It's the sort of outdoor revivals with which McPherson, a single mother from Canada, launched The Foursquare Church.

