Echo Park - On New Years Day, 1923, the famed - and eventually controversial - Sister Aimee Semple McPherson began her first church service at a new and then-5,000-seat temple across from Echo Park Lake, according to the Los Angeles Evening Post-Record that year.
A hundred years later, Angelus Temple and the Foursquare Church are holding a centennial celebration with an online event at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Day. That will be followed more than a week later by 21 days of prayer and fasting. More events will take place later in the year at other locations affiliated with the church, such as a tent revival meeting at Life Pacific University in San Dimas. It's the sort of outdoor revivals with which McPherson, a single mother from Canada, launched The Foursquare Church.
Back when the domed temple was about to open, Sister Aimee, one of the first radio evangelists, had a kind of rock-star status. The first baptism by immersion at the temple took place on Jan. 11. Within two weeks, the newspapers were reporting on faith healing. Thousands would descend on Echo Park for her services while countless more listened to her radio broadcast.
Eventually rumors spread about Sister Aimee and extra-marital affairs - though none were ever proven. She would face also charges of faking her own kidnapping in order to run off with a former employee.
But despite the controversy, her church continued to grow, becoming one of the nation's first mega churches. She died in 1944 at age 53 in what authorities said was an accidental overdose.
Now called the International Church of the Foursquare Gospel, the overarching organization claims more than 8.8 million members in more than 67,500 churches across more than 150 countries, according to the church’s website.
Temple authorities have not responded to requests for a statement beyond what is listed on their website.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
