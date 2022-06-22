Echo Park - Matthew Barnett, the pastor of the landmark Angelus Temple and co-founder of the Dream Center, suffered three strokes earlier this month, according to posts on social media.
The Dream Center tweeted earlier this month that Pastor Barnett had suffered the strokes on June 3 due to brain clots. Three days later, the pastor himself tweeted that he was out of the hospital and heading back home, saying he had survived three strokes and three blot clots on the brain.
“Thank you for all the prayers I could feel it last three days,” Barnett wrote. “Dealing with the brain fog and head trauma but I’ll make it.”
Barnett, in a post on Instagram, said he had finished received a massage in a Glendale mall when "suddenly I couldn’t talk. I couldn’t speak one coherent word. It was like an alien took over my speech and I couldn’t speak as my words slurred."
The Eastsider has asked for more information about the stroke and Barnett's current condition but has not received a response from the church or the Dream Center.
Pastor Barnett co-founded the Dream Center in 1994. When it merged with Angeles Temple 2001, he became senior pastor over both.
At the same time, the church has been having construction issues with the inner dome over the auditorium. Services began to be held on the roof of their parking structure as of June 9, according to a statement in on Instagram.
A few hours ago I had a blood clot and a stroke. It was so wild. Treated within an hour saves my life. I couldn’t communicate one coherent word. pic.twitter.com/oA7A99Mfiu
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
