California Attorney General Xavier Becerra Wednesday sued a Los Angeles-based animal rescue and adoption agency for allegedly misleading donors and unlawfully soliciting donations. The same group has also been accused of taking a dog from an Echo Park homeless man.

The Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit names Little Love Rescue and Brittany Littleton, its founder and director, alleging the nonprofit sought donations without being registered with the Attorney General's Registry of Charitable Trusts.

The agency also allegedly misrepresented the condition of rescued animals in order to get donations through online platforms, including littleloverescue.org, Instagram, Facebook and GoFundMe, according to the lawsuit.

Littleton could not immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit, which seeks to dissolve Little Love Rescue and prevent her from operating any charitable corporation, organization, or trust in California.

Becerra also issued a cease-and-desist order prohibiting Little Love Rescue from soliciting donations.

"Unfortunately, charity rip-offs abound," Becerra said in a statement. "Brittany Littleton ran her operation for years without ever complying with the law. Today's lawsuit should serve as a warning to other organizations seeking to operate as nonprofits and those using social media to fundraise -- don't expect to break the law and get away with it."

Littleton once falsely misrepresented to donors that a dog named Luna needed spinal surgery and another time untruthfully said Little Love Rescue was tax-exempt, the lawsuit alleges.

The same dog was the subject of a separate lawsuit filed in May by a homeless man who lives in a tent in Echo Park who claimed the rescue organization wrongfully took his longtime canine companion and falsely claimed he abandoned the animal.

Elliot Haas' Los Angeles Superior Court lawsuit alleges theft, trespass and intentional infliction of emotional distress in the suit filed against Little Love Rescue and its representative, Brittney Littleton. He seeks unspecified damages an injunction preventing the defendants from harming the dog, Luna, or giving the animal to a third party.

On Jan. 24, Haas claims a man and woman took the the animal to a veterinarian because she appeared sick, the suit states. Haas filed a police report and later learned that the people who took Luna were "friends with Brittney Littleton,'' the suit states.

Immediately after Luna was taken from Haas, Little Love Rescue posted on its Instagram page, and created a GoFundMe account named, "Save Luna - the Paralyzed Street Dog'' to solicit donations, the suit states. The page had "fabricated claims," alleging Luna was abandoned by her owner, the suit states.

When Haas texted Littleton in February telling her he wanted Luna back, she replied, "Her vet bill is at $6,000 so far if you want to pay it,'' the suit states.

Littleton denied wrongfully taken Luna, saying Haas gave up the dog voluntarily. "The poor dog was surrendered to us in life-threatening conditions and we helped her,'' she said in a statement in June.

Luna had not been returned when the lawsuit had been filed. However, the Housing Equality & Advocacy Resource Team, a public interest law firm representing Haas, indicated that Haas' won an interim legal victory in late June, and the case was moving forward.