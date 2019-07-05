Echo Park -- Firefighters were called to Echo Park Lake this afternoon to help a person in "unspecified medical distress" onboard a boat, the L.A. Fire Department said.
Police and park rangers called for the fire department's assistance to deal with the rescue.
It's not clear what kind of distress the passenger was suffering from. One Twitter user at the lake said that the person fell out of a Swan-shaped pedal boat into the lake and was later put into a dinghy by boathouse workers until firefighters arrived.
It’s utter CHAOS today at Echo Park Lake...#LA #EchoPark pic.twitter.com/d7eRIqveMy— Brian Erice (@BrianSaysStuff) July 5, 2019
