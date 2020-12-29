Echo Park - Barlow Hospital next to Elysian Park began vaccinating its frontline healthcare workers on Monday with the first of two COVID-19 shots, the hospital announced.
Nurses, physicians, respiratory and rehabilitation therapists were among the first in line for the vaccine, which was developed and recently released by Pfizer.
The first person to receive a shot was nurse Inna Kamrakova, RN, who said, “It didn’t hurt at all."
Barlow Respiratory Hospital Medical Director, Dr. David Nelson, who also received his vaccination, said some soreness in the injection site it to be expected.
“But I feel fine, I’m glad I could get the shot today and I’m proud of our team members who were first in line on this historic day.”
Staff members who received a shot remained seated in a monitoring area for fifteen minutes afterwards to make sure there were no adverse reactions.
