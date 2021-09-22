Barlow Skilled Nursing Facility rendering

A rendering of the proposed new Skilled Nursing Facility for Barlow Respiratory Hospital.

Echo Park - Barlow Respiratory Hospital has released a rendering of the new skilled nursing facility that it plans to build on the south end of the hospital’s Stadium Way campus.

The four-story, 59.5-foot-high building would accommodate 150 beds. The site of construction is currently a parking lot at Stadium Way and Boylston Street.

Although the Barlow campus is listed as a Historic-Cultural monument - No. 504 - one of its structures would be demolished in the course of construction. The structure, known as Building 26, is currently being used as a shed - among a row of sheds - and is not a contributing element to Barlow’s historical status, according to Barlow spokesperson Julia Shimizu.

Construction would also entail removing the slab from the former Building 27, which was demolished in 2012, according to planning documents.

The new facility is designed to save a step in patient care.

“Most patients have spent weeks or months dependent on a ventilator to breathe,” the hospital said in a statement. After recovering at Barlow, most patients are currently transferred to skilled nursing facilities somewhere else.

With the new facility, however, patients can stay at Barlow, and be monitored by some of the same people who are already familiar with their cases.

“The proposed facility will fill a void to become the only skilled nursing facility to serve the downtown Los Angeles area and will ensure uninterrupted continuum of care,” the hospital stated.

