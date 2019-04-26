ECHO PARK -- Azniv Korkejian, the recording artist known as Bedouine, has released Echo Park, a song inspired in part by a crowded cafe and the rapidly changing and gentrifying neighborhood she calls home.

The song's video shows Korkejian strolling down Sunset, shopping at the farmers' market and hanging out by the lake with friends. The song is part of her upcoming album, Bird Songs of a Killjoy.

What inspired her to write "Echo Park"? She explains on her record label's website: