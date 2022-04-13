Neither a worldwide pandemic nor labor strife could keep the boys of summer from taking the field. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate their 2022 home opener as they face off against the Cincinnati Reds.

This season marks the 60th anniversary of Dodger Stadium. If you can’t pony up the minimum $100 a ticket for Opening Day cheap seats, there are plenty of neighborhood restaurants and watering holes where you can catch all the action.

And if you don't want to brave game-day traffic in Echo Park, we also found spots in several neighborhoods nearby.

Here are a few highlights:

ECHO PARK

The Douglas

• Echo Park bar and pub with the slogan “Good Beer. Cheap Friends” is so close to Dodger Stadium that you can practically hear the roar of the crowd. They have $4 beer on draft at all times and are now serving lunch Friday through Sunday.

The Gold Room

• Long-time watering hole not far from the stadium will have all drafts priced at $6 from noon to 9 p.m. Classic cocktails will be $9, and the always-a-deal beer-and-shot special for $9. And as ever, free peanuts.

Guisados

• Never fear: The Dodgerata is back on the menu! Guisados turns its Horchata blue for every home game.

Lowboy

• To-go party packages are the deal at Lowboy this year. Choose from Party at the Lake Tower ($65), which includes two Lowburgers, two fries, a caesar salad, two cocktails and two Jell-O shots; or the 66'er ($90) - six cocktails and six Jello shots.

Monty’s Good Burger

• This plant-based burger joint will again be offering its Dodgerberry Shake and Lemonade. Plus, its popular Dodgy Monty merchandise is on sale - Dodger-style Monty’s gear.

Elysian Valley

Frogtown Brewery

• This popular brewery is getting into the spirit of the season with $5 pours of Lites Out Czech Pilsner for those who come in Dodgers gear for the home opener.

HIGHLAND PARK

The Greyhound

• Highland Park bar and grill and self-proclaimed “Socal’s Premier Dodger’s Bar” is bringing back its “Blue Hour” with specials from the first pitch to the last out of every game, including $20 buckets of Modello, $15 pitchers of select beers, and burger and fries deals.

SILVER LAKE

33 Taps

• Silver Lake sports bar, named for its rotating selection of 33 items on tap, offers $5 Estrella pints and $17 Estrella pitchers during all games, not to mention a Bellinger Bomb Hard Seltzer on tap from Ashland and named for Dodger star Cody Bellinger, naturally.

Want your establishment included? Go here to submit your Dodger deals.