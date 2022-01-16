Boylston and 101 map

The body of a man, approximately 60 years old, was found this morning on the right shoulder of the southbound 101 Freeway near Echo Park, authorities said.

The body was discovered at about 8:10 a.m. on the southbound freeway near Boylston Street, just north of the Pasadena (110) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. 

A representative from the Los Angeles County coroner's office was called to the scene at 8:25 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.

