The body of a male suspect in a shots-fired investigation in Elysian Park was found near the Arroyo Seco (110) Parkway this afternoon.

The Los Angeles Police Department was called by park rangers as backup for an investigation into a report of shots being fired about 1 p.m., according to police.

The suspect's body was found in the area of the 110 and the Golden State (5) Freeway, Officer Luis Garcia said.

It was unclear if a weapon was recovered, and no information about the deceased's identity was immediately available.

Two southbound lanes of the 110 Arroyo Seco Parkway were closed for several hours during the investigation.

CBS2 said that nearby residents heard several shots but did not witness the incident, which did not involve any law enforcement.

Update: Police initially said that a woman had been taken into custody. But LAPD officials later said that was not the case.