Echo Park - A dead body was found in Echo Park Lake this morning, as a controversial evangelical Christian group staged a rally nearby.
The body, which was reported at about 10:30 am, was pulled out of the lake by L.A. Fire Department. Police said there were no obvious signs of violence.
The cause appears to be an accidental drowning, according to Officer Drake Madison. The case is now with the coroner’s office.
The body was described as a male Latinos in his 40s. Authorities have not released an identity.
Police and fire officials were still at the scene while a group led by evangelical Christian activist Sean Feucht were distributing food nearby, according to a Tweet from Christian Monterrosa.
Feuct is one of the leaders of the Let Us Worship movement against coronavirus restrictions. Many of the followers have attended the events without masks and in close proximity to each other, with some calling them potential "super-spread events."
BREAKING: Police and Fire officials have recovered a body from Echo Park Lake. pic.twitter.com/BdEyEN9lup— Christian Monterrosa (@chrismatography) December 31, 2020
Music from Feucht’s group can be heard in the background of the Twitter video by Monterrosa, who described event as “majority unmasked.” Twitter video from Cam Jones also shows police and the evangelicals operating just across a homeless encampment from each other.
@seanfeucht having a big unmasked christian rock super spreader event while LAFD pulls a body out of echo park lake. These #letusworship Jesus nuts do not care about the health or wellbeing of the unhoused and it breaks my fucking heart. @LACANetwork @LATACO pic.twitter.com/JP0x7wFXJe— Cam “pay people to stay home” Jones (@_LazyJones) December 31, 2020
What a mess the park has become. Despite being local residents, we no longer go to the park. It is just too dangerous to enjoy the communal space like we once did. Overrun by drugs and death while Mitch O'Ferrell and the Mayor do nothing. Thanks to groups like Echo Park Trash Club though, it looks like we'll have to start cleaning up the city ourselves.
