An old market has been gutted to make way for a new gym.
Echo Park: Construction onStronghold Climbing Gym's second location is now underway and is expected to be finished before the end of the year. “It depends on passing city inspections,” said co-owner Kate Mullen regarding the timeline. “We have made good progress on the walls and hope for sometime in fall or winter.”
Word first emerged a year ago that the new bouldering gym was moving into 1624 W. Sunset Blvd., which has stood empty since La Guadalupana market closed in 2018. This new location will be devoted entirely to bouldering, unlike Stronghold’s original spot in Lincoln Heights, which also features roped climbing. A single membership, however, will provide access to both locations.
Stronghold (an Eastsider advertiser) was among many gyms that struggled during the pandemic. Things are not quite back to normal, Mullen said. She added, however, that “the decreasing infection numbers are giving a lot of people more confidence about exercising indoors.
Mullen added that -- in light of the recent erasure of the nearby “The World” mural -- Stronghold plans tokeep the mural of La Guadalupana on the back of the building.
"The muralist, David Montier, has introduced himself to us," Mullen said, "and we plan on trying to work with him on a restoration of the faded parts of the design."
