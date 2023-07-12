Forklift inside a building undergoing renovation

An old market has been gutted to make way for a new gym.

Echo Park: Construction on Stronghold Climbing Gym's second location is now underway and is expected to be finished before the end of the year. “It depends on passing city inspections,” said co-owner Kate Mullen regarding the timeline. “We have made good progress on the walls and hope for sometime in fall or winter.”

Word first emerged a year ago that the new bouldering gym was moving into 1624 W. Sunset Blvd., which has stood empty since La Guadalupana market closed in 2018. This new location will be devoted entirely to bouldering, unlike Stronghold’s original spot in Lincoln Heights, which also features roped climbing. A single membership, however, will provide access to both locations.

We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider.

