Echo Park - The Brite Spot diner has new owners. Again.

The lease for the 72-year-old landmark eatery has now been sold to Lancers Family Restaurant in Burbank, according to Leslie Haro, vice president of Urbanlime, which brokered the deal.

The transfer was officially signed on Tuesday. But a staffing notice had already been posted at the restaurant as early as July 1, referring job applicants to Lancer’s.

Haro said the Echo Park institution will continue to operate under the Brite Spot name, and, after going upscale under the recent owners, Lancers plans to take the restaurant back to its original format as much as possible.

This the third time the Brite Spot has changed hands in three years. In 2018, Jaime Turrey and Brooke Fruchtman, proprietors of Ostrich Farm restaurant, were among the new owners who took over the Brite Spot from Silver Lake businesswoman Dana Hollister, who had owned it for 14 years. (Turrey and and Fructman sold their stake soon after).

Haro could not release details about money in the lease transfer. But a listing on Loopnet last February indicated that rent for the business was about $10,000 a month.

The once popular late-night diner has been closed for most of the pandemic, except for a brief period last summer. Though it has changed hands numerous times, Brite Spot has operated under the same name at its Sunset Boulevard location since about 1949.