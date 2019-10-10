broken hydrant on douglas street echo park
Photo by Mary-Austin Klein

Echo Park -- Firefighters responded to turn off a broken fire hydrant this morning that sent torrents of water gushing past cars.

The hydrant at Douglas Street and Elysian Park Drive was broken apparently after it was struck by some construction equipment, said resident Mary-Austin Klein.

water gushes from broken hydrant past cars on Douglas Street
Photo by Mary-Austin Klein

Tags

Load comments