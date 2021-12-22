Echo Park COVID testing site on Reservoir Street

Echo Park -- A woman who went to a walk-up COVID testing site this morning was surprised to find out she could not be tested. The reason? Some materials had been stolen.

The burglary apparently took place overnight at the outdoor site in the 2000 block of Reservoir Street, said LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez. Two large metal containers had been broken into, and several pieces of electronic equipment were stolen, he said.

Lopez did not say what kind of equipment was taken, but one unconfirmed post on Twitter said they were iPads. He said detectives are looking for surveillance camera footage as part of their investigation.

The site is operated by Community Organized Relief Effort or CORE, the nonprofit established by actor Sean Penn.

A spokeswoman for CORE would not say what was stolen but that "no testing materials were compromised, and operations have not been impacted."

Shortly before noon, more than 70 people were waiting in a line around the corner for a test.

The woman who tipped The Eastsider off to the burglar was directed to the testing site at Union Station.

Publisher

Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.

