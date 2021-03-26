Echo Park -- A vehicle drove into a hillside home in the 1900 block of Alvarado Street on Thursday night, according to the L.A. Fire Department.
One person has been taken to a trauma center.
Video shows people removing wreckage as they try to reach the vehicle that had rammed deep into a bungalow at Alvarado and Duane streets.
No further details were available about the crash.
#breaking car crash in Echo Park @CBSLA @FOXLA #LosAngeles #Exclusive pic.twitter.com/3x1ZF8QmnI— J (@1RetiredWizard) March 26, 2021
