Echo Park -- A vehicle drove into a hillside home in the 1900 block of Alvarado Street  on Thursday night, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

One person has been taken to a trauma center.

Video shows people removing wreckage as they try to reach the vehicle that had rammed deep into a bungalow at Alvarado and Duane streets.

No further details were available about the crash.

