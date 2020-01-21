Vehicle on fire in Echo Park

A vehicle burns after a collision on Glendale Boulevard next to Echo Park Lake.

 Photo by Sera McGovern

Echo Park -- The L.A. Fire Department responded to a small fire that broke out this morning near Echo Park Lake, according to Eastsider readers.

The fire appears to have been the result of a traffic collision that was reported at 8:47 am near Park Avenue and Glendale Boulevard, said LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange.

No further information was available.

Fire near Echo Park Lake

Smoke rises from an apparent traffic collision that took place near the west side of the lake, said LAFD. 

 Photo by Martin Cox
Load comments