Echo Park -- The L.A. Fire Department responded to a small fire that broke out this morning near Echo Park Lake, according to Eastsider readers.
The fire appears to have been the result of a traffic collision that was reported at 8:47 am near Park Avenue and Glendale Boulevard, said LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange.
No further information was available.
