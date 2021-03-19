Echo Park - QueensCare Health Centers said a thief broke into their office on Reno Street earlier this month, stealing money and equipment from the front-office area.

The thief struck the office on the 100 block of Reno Street on March 9, taking petty cash, credit card machines and other office items, with losses totaling thousands of dollars.

“The last year has been so hard for our community, those we serve, and the nation as a whole,” Eloisa Perard, President and CEO of QueensCare Health Centers, said in a statement, “we’re saddened to see some in our community steal from our health centers, places of care that so many count on for their health.”

QueensCare, the partner organization of QueensCare Health Centers, was also the victim of theft last December, when a $50,000 electrical generator unit vanished from their Eagle Rock Health Center. The generator was being used for the nonprofit health center's Mobile Dental Care Unit at various locations, including Los Angeles Unified School District schools.