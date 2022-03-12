An Echo Park native and child actor during Hollywood’s Golden Era has died at age 98, the Hollywood Reporter said. Billy Watson's films included "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939), "In Old Chicago" (1938) and "Young Mr. Lincoln" (1939). He also shared a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with other members of the Watson family - a total of six boys and three girls who all appeared as child actors in movies at one point or another. Billy Watson later became a commercial photographer. He died of natural causes on Feb. 17 in Spokane, Washington.

