An Echo Park native and child actor during Hollywood’s Golden Era has died at age 98, the Hollywood Reporter said. Billy Watson's films included "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" (1939), "In Old Chicago" (1938) and "Young Mr. Lincoln" (1939). He also shared a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with other members of the Watson family - a total of six boys and three girls who all appeared as child actors in movies at one point or another. Billy Watson later became a commercial photographer. He died of natural causes on Feb. 17 in Spokane, Washington.
News From Our Sponsors
News & Notes
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.