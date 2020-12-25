Echo Park -- A crash involving two vehicles this morning in the 1200 block of Sunset Boulevard took down a power pole and apparently knocked out electrical service, according an Eastsider reader.
The crash happened at about 4:30 am, said the reader, who provided photos of the aftermath.
There was no information immediately available about what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.
Power went out on the south side of the Sunset to an unknown number of locations. By 10:45 am, only 2 LADWP customers were without power, according to the agency's outage page.
LADWP crew was on the scene this morning as workers cleaned up the mess.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.