Echo Park -- A crash involving two vehicles this morning in the 1200 block of Sunset Boulevard took down a power pole and apparently knocked out electrical service, according an Eastsider reader.

The crash happened at about 4:30 am, said the reader, who provided photos of the aftermath.

There was no information immediately available about what caused the crash or if there were any injuries.

Power went out on the south side of the Sunset to an unknown number of locations. By 10:45 am, only 2 LADWP customers were without power, according to the agency's outage page.

LADWP crew was on the scene this morning as workers cleaned up the mess.