Echo Park -- The exterior of Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell's field office was splattered with what appears to be red paint on Friday.
A spokesman for the 13th Council District said the LAPD was investigating the vandalism but had no other details.
An Eastsider reader who submitted the photo above said she went by the Sunset Boulevard office around noon and saw "a ton of cops milling about."
It's not known if other buildings were vandalized.
