Echo Park -- The Sunset Boulevard site ofClub Bahia - a long-time destination for salsa, cumbia and other Latin music - has been sold and will likely be redeveloped, according to the selling agent.
The building and surrounding lots near the eastern edge of Echo Park were sold last month for $8.5 million, according to Frank Sergi of Corcoran Global Living.
The same buyer also purchased an adjoining property, Sergi said. But Club Bahia, which is a separate business, was not part of the real estate deal.
Calls and emails to the nightclub seeking a response were not returned. The club has continued to host shows since the sale.
Sergi says the site is to be developed. But the buyer's agent could not be reached to determine what the new owner has in mind.
The property sits across the street from the planned 1111 Sunset project. That massive development was recently put up for sale after the city approved hundreds of residential units, high-rise buildings and possibly a hotel on the site.
Club Bahia was started by Bart Higgins and his wife in 1974 on property that Higgins owned, according to the L.A. Times. After Bart died, his family continued to run the club, which at one point hosted shows booked by concert giant LiveNation.
But since 2015, the family has been mired in a lawsuit over club ownership, corporate officers, and liquor licensing, according to court records.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
