club bahia sign 1200.jpg

Echo Park -- The Sunset Boulevard site of Club Bahia  - a long-time destination for salsa, cumbia and other Latin music - has been sold and will likely be redeveloped, according to the selling agent.

The building and surrounding lots near the eastern edge of Echo Park were sold last month for $8.5 million, according to Frank Sergi of Corcoran Global Living.

club bahia by jesus sanchez 1200.jpg

News That Hits Home

News That Hits Home

The Eastsider needs your support!

The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money. Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community. -- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher

Assistant Editor

Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.

Load comments