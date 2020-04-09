Echo Park -- L.A. County's public health director, now seen daily in televised coronavirus briefings, lives in Echo Park. But Barbara Ferrer doesn’t spend much time at home these days, as she covers the shifting, heart-wrenching tasks of overseeing the county’s reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

"She snacks on the run and hopes to get home to her husband in Echo Park in time for a late-night meal," writes L.A. Times Columnist Steve Lopez, who calls Ferrer "L.A.’s version of Dr. Fauci."

A native of Puerto Rico, Ferrer served as the head of the Boston Public Health Commission and later worked at the W.K. Kellogg Foundation before coming to Los Angeles in 2017 to head the county's 4,000-person health agency.

She has focused attention on health equity, making sure that everyone regardless of their background or income has the same opportunity to be healthy.

After living in Boston and Michigan, Ferrer in a 2018 interview said she has enjoyed her move to Los Angeles.

"I love it!" she said. "I didn’t realize until I came to Los Angeles how much I missed being somewhere where so many people speak Spanish. The diversity of Los Angeles is amazing and striking. And of course, I love the weather!"